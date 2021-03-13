Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Environmental Regulation Commission

Tallahassee Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Thomas K. Frazer, Cari Roth, Jim McCarthy and Eric Buermann to the Environmental Regulation Commission.

Dr. Thomas K. Frazer Dr. Frazer is Dean of the College of Marine Science at the University of South Florida. Previously, he was Director of the University of Florida’s School of Natural Resources and Environment and served as the state of Florida’s first Chief Science Officer. Frazer also previously served as acting Director of the University of Florida’s Water Institute and Associate Director of the university’s School of Forest Resources and Conservation in addition to leading their Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences Program. He earned his bachelor’s degree in marine fisheries from Humboldt State University, his master’s degree in fisheries and aquatic sciences from the University of Florida and his PhD in biological sciences from the University of California Santa Barbara.

Cari Roth Roth, of Tallahassee, is Vice President of Governmental and Regulatory Affairs for Lykes Bros. Inc. Previously, she was a shareholder at Dean Mead and General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Florida’s Department of Community Affairs. Roth currently serves on the Environmental Regulation Commission and is a member of The Florida Bar, Tallahassee Women Lawyers, Leadership Florida and the Capital Women’s Network. She earned her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from Florida State University.

Jim McCarthy McCarthy, of Ponte Vedra, is President of the North Florida Land Trust. Previously, he was Executive Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and President of Spectrum Marketing and Public Affairs. McCarthy currently serves on the Environmental Regulation Commission and has been involved with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, the University of North Florida’s Osprey Club, the Alliance of Florida Land Trusts and the Florida Conservation Coalition.

Eric Buermann Buermann, of Key Largo, is an attorney and former chairman of the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board. Previously, he was of counsel at Squire Patton Boggs. Buermann has volunteered his time with the National Tropical Botanical Garden, the University of Miami School of Law Center for Ethics and Public Service, Ransom Everglades School and the National Audubon Society. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Brown University and his master of business administration and juris doctor from the University of Miami.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

