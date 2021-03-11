2021-03-11 14:07:14.4 Lucky Timing Leads to $2 Million Win

2021-03-11 14:07:14.4

A well-timed phone call led to a Foristell couple uncovering a $2 million Scratchers prize on a Missouri Lottery “200X The Money” ticket.

Rudy Mendez was driving when he received the call, leading him to pull into On The Run, 1000 Bowles Ave. in Fenton, to safely answer it.

“I went inside and picked up a ticket,” Mendez said. “I won something on that one, then went back inside and picked up another one.”

He scratched the ticket and looked it over, noticing that he had matched the last number on the ticket.

“I thought it was $200,” he explained. “Then I moved my thumb and quickly got off the phone.”

Mendez had actually uncovered one of the game’s top prizes of $2 million. After going back inside the convenience store to verify the ticket as a winner, he called his wife, Robynn, to tell her the good news.

“200X The Money” is a $20 Scratchers game, with more than $38.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $2 million and three $100,000 prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open for prize claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. For more information on how to claim a prize, visit MOLottery.com.