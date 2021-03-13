Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet March 17 and 18

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet via video conference (only) March 17 and 18.

The commission will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, to hear the results of WYDOT’s FY20 Financial and Compliance Audit. A representative from McGee, Hearne, & Paiz, LLC, certified public accounts, will present the audit results.

The commission will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, to hear WYDOT’s 2020 Customer Satisfaction Survey results. A representative from the University of Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, the entity that conducted the survey, will present the outcome.

The commission will also meet for its regular business meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18. The purpose of the business meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached meeting agenda.

For more information about these meetings, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email

To join the March 17 audit presentation, go to:

To join the March 18 customer satisfaction survey presentation or the business meeting, go to:

Meeting materials for all of these meetings are available on the Transportation Commission webpage by clicking on the corresponding hyperlink.  

