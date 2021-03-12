3/12/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Issues Proclamation Honoring Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a proclamation recognizing and congratulating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their recent Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Last month, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the entire state of Florida proud by winning Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs right here in Tampa. I’m honored to present the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a well-deserved proclamation highlighting their amazing performance and making history as the first team to ever play and win the Super Bowl on their home field. Congratulations to Tom Brady, Gronk and the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers team on this incredible win. Florida is for winners!”

PROCLAMATION WHEREAS, the first ever Super Bowl took place in 1967 between the NFL’s Green Bay Packers and the AFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and was originally called the “AFL-NFL World Championship Game”; and

WHEREAS, the Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting events in the world, broadcast to more than 170 countries, and is the epitome of football games played to determine the champions of the National Football league; and

WHEREAS, the 2020 season was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 45th in the National Football League, second under head coach Bruce Arians and first with Tom Brady as quarterback; and

WHEREAS, the Buccaneers under the new leadership of Tom Brady improved from their previous season finishing 11-5 to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2007; and

WHEREAS, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl Championship and lead his team to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 31 to 9 to earn the coveted title of Super Bowl LV Champions; and

WHEREAS, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have earned the title of Super Bowl Champions for the second time since winning Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003; and

WHEREAS, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history becoming the first ever NFL team to play in a Super Bowl that was hosted in their home stadium and win.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal of the State of Florida does hereby congratulate the SUPER BOWL LV CHAMPION TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS for their unmatched athletic performance and history making win that further affirms that Florida is for Winners.