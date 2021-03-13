星河中镁成立金属商品交易办公室 由行业翘楚格雷格·格舒尼亲自掌舵; Galaxy Magnesium Establishes Metal Commodity Trading Office

Galaxy Magnesium Greg Gershuny, Executive Director of International Metal Sales, Galaxy Magnesium Magnesium is a major new metal in the automotive, aerospace, energy, contruction, and pharmaceutical industires.

星河中镁致力于为各行各业带来创新，进一步提高金属镁供应效率，先进的合金技术以及相关金融工程 Galaxy brings innovation in magnesium, alloy technology and financial engineering to diverse industries

格雷格·格舒尼说：“镁是全球大宗商品舞台上一个极富潜力 的新金属；与铝相比，镁拥有许多未经开发的优势 Magnesium is a promising new metal market on the global commodity stage” — Greg Gershuny

BEIJING, DONGCHENG DISTRICT, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 星河中镁宣布成立金属商品交易办公室，旨在为全球客户提供全方位服务。此办公室由国际金属销售执行董事格雷格·格舒尼（Greg Gershuny）亲自掌舵，旨在拓展星河不断增长的业务版图，将对有色金属市场将会产生重大影响。不仅如此，这也是开辟中国最丰富镁矿千载难逢的机遇。当前，星河中镁正在精简全球供应链，提供高性能定制合金，并通过合理、稳定的成本控制、保证商业镁的质量，为金属镁的轻量化发展做铺垫。

NEW YORK – March 12, 2021: Galaxy Magnesium announces the formation of a full-service metal commodity trading office, headed by industry veteran Greg Gershuny, Executive Director of International Metal Sales. This adds to Galaxy’s growing lines of business, with significant implications for the non-ferrous metals market, and opens up unprecedented access to China’s most productive magnesium mines. Galaxy is streamlining global supply chains, offering custom alloys for unparalleled performance and leading the way to a lightweight future through reasonable, stable cost, guaranteed quality commercial magnesium.

格舒尼先生今日证实，星河中镁已与加拿大一家为汽车行业提供金属镁的公司签订初始合同。

Mr. Gershuny today confirmed the closing of an initial contract with a Canadian magnesium company servicing the automotive industry.

格雷格·格舒尼（Greg Gershuny）在上下游金属大宗商品领域具有超过25年的经营经验。他的职业生涯始于莫斯科的一名外籍大宗商品交易员，随后转战三菱国际公司（Mitsubishi International Corporation）担任副总裁，将三菱的利润提高了500%，使全球铝销量增长到250多万公吨。

Greg Gershuny has operated in the metal commodities sector, both upstream and downstream, for over 25 years. He began his career as an expat commodity trader in Moscow and then as Vice President with Mitsubishi International Corporation, where Greg expanded global profits by more than 500%, growing global aluminum sales to more than 2.5M metric tonnes.

最近，格雷格推出可口可乐回收镁计划，吸引了众多人的眼球。其风险控制能力对可口可乐回收业务的快速增长起到至关重要的作用。

Recently, Greg became known for successfully launching Coca-Cola’s hedging program for recycled magnesium. Risk control was a critical factor in early management support for the rapid growth of Coca-Cola Recycling.

格舒尼先生一直从事国际大宗商品交易，交易产品主要是铝、镁和其他有色金属。其正在与力拓集团等矿业公司合作，以公平的价格快速交付大量金属镁。

Mr. Gershuny specializes in open international commodities trading -- aluminum, magnesium, and other non-ferrous metals. Collaborating with the biggest mining companies such as Rio Tinto, Greg built a reputation for precise placement and responsive delivery of large quantities of metals at fair contract prices.

星河董事长麦克·诺斯（Michael North）表示，格雷格之所以承担此次任务，是因为其在大宗商品交易方面的专业知识、对金属镁的熟悉程度和对金属行业绿化行动的承诺；其在绿地矿山方面的跨行业经验，以及他在风险管理上面的丰富知识对此项目都有重大帮助。

According to Galaxy Chairman Michael North, Greg was selected for his expertise as a commodity trader, his familiarity with magnesium and commitment to greening the metals sector, his intercultural competence and experience with greenfield mines, and his mastery of risk-management and mitigation.

麦克·诺斯评价道：“我们很高兴格雷格·格舒尼加入不断壮大的星河团队。格雷格在国际商业前沿领域深耕多年，对政治、金融和物流风险和机遇具有高度敏感性。他也一直致力于在行业设立高标准。这些都使格雷格成为一个非常优秀的领导者，将环保高效的金属镁介绍给全世界。”

Michael North commented, “We are pleased to welcome Greg Gershuny to the growing Galaxy team. He works on the frontiers of international business, understanding political, financial and logistical risk and opportunity. His commitment to high professional standards in the industry makes Greg a strong leader to bridge cultures and bring environmentally-efficient magnesium to the world.”

星河中镁一直为冶炼厂、生产商、集成制造商和制造商提供优质的镁产品，打开了从矿山到生产产成品的大门。星河中镁每年可获得数十万吨的开采储量，作为铝，钢，钴和锂的替代品推动汽车轻量化、电动汽车电池制造、天然气和油田生产、航空航天、建筑工程、医疗设备等领域的发展。

Galaxy Magnesium commodity trading opens the gateway to a direct-from mine stable supply of quality magnesium for smelters, producers, integrated fabricators and manufacturers. Reliable access to hundreds of thousands of tonnes of mined reserves annually will transform automotive lightweighting, electric vehicle battery manufacturing, efficient gas and oilfield production, aircraft and space performance, heavy construction, medical devices and pharmaceuticals, by offering minimally disruptive alternatives to aluminum, steel, cobalt and lithium.

中国的有色金属行业一直为采矿场、交易员和投资者带来积极回报。随着疫情后制造业的强势抬头，工业领域的客户将把目光转向环境友好型金属，因此全球对镁的需求将不断增长。

China’s non-ferrous metals have consistently generated positive returns for extractors, traders and investors. Global demand for magnesium continues to strengthen as post-pandemic manufacturing gains momentum, and industrial customers transition to a more environmentally-sensitive metal.



星河中镁

About Galaxy Magnesium

星河中镁是全球首屈一指的镁及镁合金供应商，以提供轻便、高强大、多功能、耐久和绿色镁著称。镁在许多方面优于钢或铝合金，有潜力彻底改变整个行业的发展。作为一家总部位于美国的国际公司，星河中镁正在优化全球供应链，为全世界客户提供高性能的定制合金，并通过合理稳定的成本引领轻量化商业镁的未来。星河中镁在美国、欧洲和亚洲设有办事处，能够迅速响应全球市场的需求。

Galaxy is the world's premiere direct source of magnesium, revolutionizing entire industries with light, strong, versatile, durable and green magnesium – superior in many ways to steel or aluminum alloys. An international company based in the United States, Galaxy is streamlining global supply chains, offering custom alloys for unparalleled performance and leading the way to a lightweight future through reasonable, stable cost, guaranteed quality commercial magnesium. With offices in America, Europe and Asia, Galaxy is well-positioned to responsively serve global markets.

访问GalaxyMagnesium.com(客户)或者GalaxyTradeTechnology.com (公司)加入#镁革命，关注LinkedIn.

媒体采访请联系：马丁·洛林，电话：+1-808-469-7667

商业合作: 麦克 ·诺斯，电话：+1-323-422-9602

邮箱: business@galaxymagnesium.com

Join the #MagnesiumRevolution by visiting GalaxyMagnesium.com (customer website) or GalaxyTradeTechnology.com (corporate website) and following us on LinkedIn.

Press contact: Matt Lorin +1-808-469-7667

Business contact: Michael North +1-323-422-9602

email: business@galaxymagnesium.com

