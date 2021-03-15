Tyler Perry’s "Ruthless" Fans Obsessed with David Bianchi’s Deadly Character “Lilo” Airing on BET Networks
Actor David Bianchi is "Lilo" in Tyler Perry's "Ruthless," an edgy television series. Lilo is a cocaine smuggler, sex-trafficker with insults in every breath, all while being the son of a Senator. Photo credit – Greg Perrow - Courtesy of Platinum Star PR
David Bianchi's character Lilo fearlessly taunts the Highest played by Matthew Cedeno, the lead of the gripping series about a religious and dangerous cult.
Tyler Perry's "Ruthless" on BET Networks tells the story of Ruth who kidnaps her little girl to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.
My character Lilo is likely the most ruthless of them all. He is a parole officer who owns the land where the Rakadushi cult resides.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When TV/Film Mogul Tyler Perry tapped David Bianchi (Queen of The South, Birds of Prey) for the character Lilo, a recurring guest star in the current season of Perry's "Ruthless," Bianchi was not prepared for the overwhelming response he received from the millions of fans who follow the dramatic, edgy series.
— David Bianchi, actor, book author, and owner of Exertion Films.
The American drama series created, executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry was initially available only on BET +. The popularity of "Ruthless" prompted the crossover to the BET Networks to air in its 90 million household base following new episodes of Perry’s The Oval. Check your local listings for showtimes and dates.
Bianchi plays Lilo, a parole-officer with dark ties to the cartel drug world, who manipulates the cult's balance while menacing the cult leaders. “I am grateful for the trust that Tyler and producer Mark Swinton put into me for the job,” said Bianchi. “My character Lilo is likely the most Ruthless of them all. He is a parole officer who owns the land where the Rakadushi cult resides. He is a cocaine smuggler, sex-trafficker with insults in every breath, all while being the son of a Senator.”
Perry casts actors that deliver in self-tapes. “He and producer Mark Swinton said, ‘you were the character on your audition tape,’” said Bianchi. “They knew I would only elevate even higher once I arrived on set.”
As fans quickly found out, Lilo is the only character in the series that has both the leads under his thumb, “The Highest” played by Matthew Cedeno and “Dikhan” portrayed by Lenny D. Thomas. “Lilo flexes his power uncontrollably and is street as they come,” said Bianchi. “Lilo is a fearless man who loves destroying people.”
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless was shot as part of the second wave of “Camp Quarantine” at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. GA. “To be a part of Tyler's family is a blessing for an actor,” said Bianchi. “He is known to re-hire talent and I look forward to getting brought back to bring more of Tyler's vision to life.”
Thousands of fans posted comments that solidify Lilo portrayed by Bianchi was a valuable addition to the cast. “I am amazed and honored to bring a memorable character to the project,” said Bianchi. “It was difficult to select the many inspiring comments; however, here are a few that pay homage to Tyler’s genius in developing characters that resonate with fans.”
“Lilo is so freakin hawt! He brought such life to that compound. Lmao. Loved to hate him. His acting is amazing! A true thespian!” said Nichele Knowles Brown. “He is the best thing on the show if Tyler gets rid of him, we boycott!”
“Lilo is everything! If he isn't on the show I don't want to watch!” said Angela AC Collins. “Lilo acts circles around everyone in that show! He is the villain that runs everything!”
Tyler Perry’s "Ruthless" is executive produced, written, and directed by Perry. Michelle Sneed is also an Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.
Veteran Actor Bianchi recently guest starred in Season 4 of SWAT as Collins and Season 7 of Marvel’s Agents of Shield as Javier, as well Season 4 recurring as Manny in USA Network's Queen of the South, airing on Netflix.
Bianchi is repped by Smith Young Talent, Momentum Talent and Literary Agency, Innovative Artists, and is managed by Entertainment Lab. Marie Lemelle of Platinum Star Public Relations handles publicity and public appearances.
