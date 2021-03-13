London Drugs answers Kids Help Phone call with new fundraising initiative to meet demand for youth mental health support
With thanks to the generous support of London Drugs, Kids Help Phone’s safe and trusted support service is available 24/7 for young people, no matter where they are or what they need.”RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to surging demand for youth mental health support across Western Canada, London Drugs today announced the launch of a new fundraising campaign: BE KIND. Between March 12 and April 1, 25 cents from Carlton and Papyrus Greeting Cards at London Drugs will go directly to the Kids Help Phone. At the same time, the BE KIND campaign encourages Western Canadians to lift each other up by sending handwritten cards of encouragement, positivity and appreciation to each other.
“We are all living in more isolated circumstances,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs President and Chief Operating Officer. “Sending uplifting, reassuring and positive handwritten cards to friends, families, and neighbours is one way to improve our overall wellbeing and sense of connection.”
Last year, Kids Help Phone experienced a significant increase in the number of calls, text and connections from youth across Western Canada. But with many of the charity’s annual donation campaigns impacted by COVID-19, finding new ways to raise funds has been critical amid surging demand for services.
“It takes courage to reach out and it takes a community to stand behind our young people,” said Elena Manica, Director, Community Partnerships, Kids Help Phone. “With thanks to the generous support of London Drugs, Kids Help Phone’s safe and trusted support service is available 24/7 for young people, no matter where they are or what they need, we are here for them.”
For over 31 years, Kids Help Phone has been the only 24/7 mental health support service available to youth in Canada. Young people can text ‘TALK’ to 686868 any time and receive free and confidential support.
ABOUT LONDON DRUGS
Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs sells to every province and territory in Canada through its online store www.LondonDrugs.com and has 81 physical stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from personal protection equipment for pandemic safety, to digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 9000 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring Canadian company that supports Canadian brands and continues to position itself for future growth and development.
ABOUT KIDS HELP PHONE
Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support in English and French to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to get the support they need, when they need it most, however they need it. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca or follow us:
