I-75/US-23 bridge improvements in Genesee County start March 16

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Genesee

ESTIMATED DATE: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: August 2022

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $12.3 million in significant bridge improvements to 16 structures along the I-75/US-23 corridor through Genesee County. Work includes steel beam repairs, deck replacements, and protective epoxy coating. Most work will be completed by this October with additional epoxy flood coating expected in summer 2022.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This Tuesday, March 16, crews will begin steel repairs on the I-75 bridge over Court Street. This work will require shoulder closures on I-75 and part-width work on Court Street using a temporary signal to maintain traffic. This configuration is expected in place through the end of March.

On March 22, crews will close the northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-69 for bridge repairs. This ramp closure is expected in place through May. In April, drivers can expect a daytime single-lane closure on I-75 at the ramp, and double-lane closures on I-75 during some overnight hours to accommodate steel repairs.

On April 5, crews will start rebuilding the Maple Road bridge over southbound I-75. Maple Road will be closed and detoured. Southbound I-75 will be closed during overnight hours for bridge removal, setting of new steel bridge beams, and deck pours. These closures will be announced in advance of their start.

Additional improvements will be completed on the following bridges with traffic impacts announced prior to their start:

Hill Road over US-23

US-23 over Swartz Creek

Grand Blanc Road over US-23

Torrey Road over US-23

Baldwin Road over US-23

Thompson Road over US-23

Lahring Road over US-23

US-23 over the Shiawassee River

US-23 over Silver Lake Road

Owen Road over US-23

SAFETY BENEFITS: Various improvements are being made to 16 bridge structures, extending the life of those roadways. Work includes steel improvements, replacement of several bridge beams, deck improvements to extend the life of the driving surface, and protective epoxy coating.