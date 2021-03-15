AAA Flag & Banner Celebrates its 50th Year in Business
AAA Flag & Banner has helped decorate some of the most significant events of the past 50 years.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAA Flag & Banner, a full-service graphic solutions company, is proudly celebrating its 50th anniversary. Though much has changed since 1971, AAA Flag & Banner has remained at the forefront of the large format graphics & signage industries.
In 1971, AAA Flag & Banner opened its doors as a small sign shop in Los Angeles, CA, originally founded by Howard Furst. They focused on providing quality graphics and exceptional customer service to the local community and developed a reputation for making the impossible truly possible. From that experience and through many years of successful growth, the company began a steady expansion across the U.S. Now, with offices in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, the company has true nationwide production and installation capabilities.
“What a milestone! Infinite Scale extends our congratulations to AAA Flag and Banner in its 50th year,” said Brian Murphy, Vice President of Events for Infinite Scale. “Your longevity is truly indicative of your commitment and drive to deliver great work. For us – having a resource become a real partner, with the same concern for quality and service, is an incredible advantage. Over a decade of collaboration on dozens of events and experiences across the spectrum of sport, we value the dedication AAA has brought to every challenge and appreciate the special team of people who make it a pleasure. From technical consultation, to production and field services, our trust in what we can make together always has us excited about what may be next.”
AAA Flag & Banner has helped decorate some of the most significant events of the past 50 years, including multiple Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Presidential Inaugurations, along with countless other sporting events, movie & television productions, and world-renowned attractions and theme parks. Through it all, AAA Flag & Banner has remained focused on serving their customers, with a steadfast commitment to helping create visually memorable events and experiences, many of which being seen and enjoyed by millions of people worldwide.
“We are extremely proud to salute AAA Flag and Banner on this momentous occasion,” said Jim Michaelian, President & CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. “We have had the privilege of working with them for over 25 years and they have been a tremendous partner in the success of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. They have not only provided their services in a timely manner, which is very important to a temporary event like ours, but they have also been very innovative in their approach to the latest in signage and display products. We look forward to continuing this special relationship for many years to come.”
Craig Furst, President & CEO of AAA Flag & Banner added, "Over five decades of change, one constant remains. We are passionate about turning our Customers’ visions into reality. We are flexible, innovative, and more than willing to tackle some incredibly challenging projects. And we could not have achieved our remarkable success without the dedication of the talented team here at AAA Flag & Banner. Their passion for the work – and putting the client first – comes through in everything they do.”
About AAA Flag & Banner:
AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality.
