Hemp Coloring Book "Father of Legal Cannabis" Steve DeAngelo features a hemp lifestyle book from ColoringBook.com
Steve DeAngelo, Father of the Legal Cannabis Industry and Last Prisoner Project Co-Founder, with Really Big Coloring Books,®, Inc. on global distribution.
...qualities of cannabis is its ability to spark creativity, wake up a sense of play... so we can wander through the infinite and marvel at its magnificence. The crayon can be mightier than the sword.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve DeAngelo, Father of the Legal Cannabis Industry and Last Prisoner Project Co-Founder, is collaborating with Missouri based Really Big Coloring Books,®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com on global distribution of the world's first Hemp Coloring and Activity Book. In multiple languages the 50 page book will highlight DeAngelo's adventures beginning at a teenager to current day activities. Included in the new book will be Steve's history, his projects, alliances throughout the years including his work today on Radio Free Cannabis hosted on the global cannabis channels https://www.greenreine.com/ and https://www.thesocialclub.tv each launching content on their own web platforms. The ground breaking organizations they have millions of fans, viewers and supporters. Highlighting social justice issues relating to cannabis and work with advocacy groups on policy issues, including criminal justice reform.
— Steve DeAngelo, Global Cannabis Leader
DeAngelo, Radio Free Cannabis, Green Reine, Social Club TV and Really Big Coloring Books®. Inc. will tackle the issue of those incarcerated for cannabis possession in the United States. Green Reine has launched a media effort called “Bring Them All Home” with notable advocates including Andrew DeAngelo, Melissa Etheridge, Ricky Williams, Marvin Washington, and Montel Williams to raise awareness and funds for this initiative. The proceeds will benefit non-profit organization Last Prisoner Project and national political groups.
"The new Hemp coloring book covers these issues also and is created and manufactured in St. Louis, MO. Since 1988 Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. publishing house regularly ships to over 40 countries and is a leader in the manufacture of youth and adult coloring and activity books", stated Wayne Bell, CEO and Founder of the global publishing house. Said, Steve DeAngelo, Father of the Legal Cannabis Industry, "I'd never imagined being the subject of a coloring book, but the more I thought about it, the more I liked the idea. One of the most distinctive qualities of cannabis is its ability to spark creativity and wake up a sense of play; it's ability to loosen the ropes on our minds so we can wander through the infinite and marvel at its magnificence. The crayon can be mightier than the sword".
DeAngelo is a globally recognized cannabis leader who was dubbed “the father of the legal industry” by former Speaker of the California Assembly and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. As a lifelong activist, author, educator, investor, and entrepreneur, he has spent more than four decades on the front lines of the cannabis reform movement. DeAngelo has co-founded a number of organizations including Harborside, Steep Hill Laboratory, the Arc-View Group, and the National Cannabis Industry Association. In addition to guiding the reform projects of Green Reine, he will produce content for the network and be a visible voice for their advocacy. Steve is a prominent, life-long cannabis entrepreneur, activist, author, and on-screen personality. He co-founded several iconic cannabis businesses and organizations. Steve’s creative projects also include The Cannabis Manifesto; and a Discovery Channel mini-series, Weed Wars. He was a lead organizer and fundraiser for I-59, Washington DC’s medical cannabis initiative; and is famed for his successful litigation against the Department of Justice, which halted DOJ’s last-ditch 2011 campaign to shut down California’s medical cannabis dispensaries.
He lives in California with three dogs, three cats, and his lovely wife Yolanda.
N. Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-725-1452
email us here
Radio Free Cannabis_Sizzle_To Share with Steve DeAngelo