Enjoy spring break by hiking at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Spring break is arriving for many schools in southwest Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature has several hiking programs scheduled for families who want to connect with the outdoors.

On March 16-19, people of all ages can enjoy a walk while searching for nature-oriented items along the nature center’s trails on daily scavenger hunts. The scavenger hunts will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. People can register for the hunt of their choice by going to mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents , then choosing the day.

During the scavenger hunt, a station will be set up on the sidewalk near the nature center’s entrance with everything participants will need to take part in the scavenger hunt. People should dress for the weather and plan to spend 45 minutes to an hour on the trail. Upon completing the scavenger hunt, people will receive a small prize. Participants are asked to social distance and to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

In addition to these hiking events, people can also take a two-mile guided hike with a naturalist on the nature center trails on either the morning or afternoon of Thursday, March 18. On these hikes, people can learn about the plants, animals, and habitats that comprise the nature center. These hikes for ages 10 and up. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Participants will be asked to wear a mask and to social distance.

The morning hike on March 18 will be from 9-10:30 a.m. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176228

The afternoon hike will be from 1-2:30 p.m. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176229

People can get more information about this program or other events at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center by calling 417-888-4237. The nature center is located at 4601 South Nature Center Way.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding both virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.