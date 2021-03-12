Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC offers free virtual firearms care class on March 25

Chillicothe, Mo. – When hunters take firearms afield the guns are exposed to rain, snow, dust, and dry plant seeds and leaves brushed against in autumn woods and fields. Without proper maintenance, the elements can harm actions and finishes. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual class on the basic care and cleaning of firearms from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.

This class will present tips and techniques for cleaning the five types of chambering actions for rifles and shotguns. Handguns will also be addressed. Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will also discuss steps to prepare firearms for storage. Extra maintenance when storing a firearm can prevent a hunter from finding unexpected problems when hunting seasons arrive again next fall.

Participants in the virtual program will be able to work with their own firearms at home as the class is being taught. This class is for participants age 10 and older. Registration is required.

To register for this class, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZRC. For more information about MDC conservation and education programs, visit http://mdc.mo.gov.

