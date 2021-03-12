Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,645 in the last 365 days.

This Week in the Missouri Senate for March 12: First Half

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews:

  • Senate Bill 24, legislation that would reduce the personal property assessment rate from 33.3 to 0.001 percent over five years;
  • Senate Bill 262, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to transportation;
  • Senate Bill 317, which would modify provisions relating to the suspension of licenses for failure to comply with a child support order;
  • Senate Bill 153 & 97, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to taxation.

You just read:

This Week in the Missouri Senate for March 12: First Half

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.