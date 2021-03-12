This Week in the Missouri Senate for March 12: First Half
JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews:
- Senate Bill 24, legislation that would reduce the personal property assessment rate from 33.3 to 0.001 percent over five years;
- Senate Bill 262, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to transportation;
- Senate Bill 317, which would modify provisions relating to the suspension of licenses for failure to comply with a child support order;
- Senate Bill 153 & 97, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to taxation.