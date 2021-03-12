COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared tree nuts (pistachio)
- Company Name:
- Whole Foods Market
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Cranberry Biscotti purchased from six stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The product is being recalled because it may contain undeclared Tree Nuts (Pistachio) that was not listed on the product label due to mislabeling. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts (Pistachio) run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
The affected products were sold in the Bakery department with sell-by dates through April 3, 2021 and can be identified by the PLU code 41712. The product was sold by weight in clear plastic containers. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. The issue was identified as a result of a customer complaint and one illness has been reported to date.
The affected product was sold at the following Whole Foods Market stores:
- Whole Foods Market 10275 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 21044
- Whole Foods Market 4420 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
- Whole Foods Market 316 Kentlands Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
- Whole Foods Market 1575 The Fairway, Rydal, PA 19046
- Whole Foods Market 111 Siena Drive, Upper Saint Clair, PA 15241
- Whole Foods Market 4501 Market Commons Drive, Fairfax, VA 22033
Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Whole Foods Market
- 1-844-936-8255