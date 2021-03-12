When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling Cranberry Biscotti purchased from six stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The product is being recalled because it may contain undeclared Tree Nuts (Pistachio) that was not listed on the product label due to mislabeling. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts (Pistachio) run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected products were sold in the Bakery department with sell-by dates through April 3, 2021 and can be identified by the PLU code 41712. The product was sold by weight in clear plastic containers. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. The issue was identified as a result of a customer complaint and one illness has been reported to date.

The affected product was sold at the following Whole Foods Market stores:

Whole Foods Market 10275 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 21044

Whole Foods Market 4420 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Whole Foods Market 316 Kentlands Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Whole Foods Market 1575 The Fairway, Rydal, PA 19046

Whole Foods Market 111 Siena Drive, Upper Saint Clair, PA 15241

Whole Foods Market 4501 Market Commons Drive, Fairfax, VA 22033

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.