Announcement Nominate Best Employee to Earn Ultimate Foodie Party Invite

Nominate your favorite employee who uses their talent for good to ultimate foodie party #usetalentforgood #foodieparty #4321forgood www.4321forGood.com

Retain Recruiting for Good to Help Us Fund Meaningful Fun in The Community #purposebeforeprofit #kickassforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet foodie party to celebrate LA professionals; by rewarding goodies on 4/3/21 chocolate, donuts, and sushi in Santa Monica.

Surprise and nominate your best employee; we love to celebrate them and reward The Ultimate Foodie Party for Good!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to create and fund value filled fun for the community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.'

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "In 2018, I hosted and sponsored Kickass & Party for Good on 4th of July weekend, invited 25 professionals (and their favorite plus) from every walk of life to multiple foodie events; breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and dinner. Most of the people who came were nominated by their boss."

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring sweet celebration '4 3 2 1 Party for Good' to celebrate professionals who use their talent for good; by rewarding foodie goodies on 4/3/21 chocolate, donuts, and sushi.

How to Nominate Best Employee to Earn Invite

Executive or manager at companies in Los Angeles can nominate their best performing employee.

Nominations can be sent to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (Include name of employee, and email).

No Later March 31st, 2021 (Party for 25 awesome people, for social distanced events).

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "I love celebrating unsung heroes, surprise your best employee by nominating them today, with an awesome party for good!"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry


