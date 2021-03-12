DroneFox Protects against DJI’s New FPV Drone
DroneFox successfully detects and identifies the FPV drones using OcuSync 3.0 from Day Zero of its release into the market.SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJI recently debuted its commercially available FPV Drone featuring OcuSync 3.0, the latest radio protocol released by the world’s largest drone manufacturer. As soon as the new drone was announced, the WhiteFox team tested it with their counter-drone system, DroneFox. DroneFox is a library-based RF detection system that can positively identify drone protocols with no false detections. DroneFox successfully detects and identifies the FPV drones using OcuSync 3.0 from Day Zero of its release into the market. WhiteFox’s library-based methods allowed for a quick response to DJI’s newest radio protocol. The WhiteFox team is dedicated to designing algorithms that allow the DroneFox library to expand and respond quickly to the rapidly growing commercial drone market.
“Our team is consistently developing technology to maintain the highest industry standard of airspace security systems, and I’m happy to announce OcuSync 3 is a protocol we can protect against,” says WhiteFox CEO Luke Fox.
WhiteFox customers, including militaries, critical infrastructure operators, airports, and more, are protected against OcuSync 3.
About WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc.: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox’s mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. As a global leader in pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide drone airspace security solutions, WhiteFox is securing trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies.
