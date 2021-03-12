More Donated Trout on Their Way to Southwest Idaho Waters

Trout destined for restaurant dinner plates are instead coming to Southwest Idaho fishing waters, the result of a Pandemic-induced sluggish economy and temporary restaurant closures across the country.

Blind Canyon Aqua Ranch near Wendell, Idaho has donated more than 50,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout, all of which will be stocked in public waters across the breadth of southern Idaho. “We’re indebted to Blind Canyon Aqua Ranch for their thoughtful donation of these fish that can be enjoyed by Idaho’s fishing community,” Fish and Game Regional Fisheries Manager John Cassinelli noted.

In the Southwest Region, some of the donated trout were stocked in Middleton’s Duff Lane Pond (100 fish), and Star Pond West in the community of Star (800 fish) on March 11th. Additional stocking will occur during the week of March 14th at these locations:

Location: # of Trout Stocked Crane Falls Reservoir 1,500 Dick Knox Ponds (Emmett) 1,500 Rotary Pond (Caldwell) 800 Sawyers Pond (Emmett) 800

With the weather improving, it’s time to get out, enjoy those sunny days and drop a line in the water. A resident fishing license – good for the remainder of 2021 – costs a bit more than $30, while a junior license (ages 14-17) costs only $16. Children 13 and under fish for free in Idaho.

- IDFG -