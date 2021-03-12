Seasonal load restrictions added across the state next week

Seasonal load restrictions will be placed on additional North Dakota highways across the state Monday, March 15, at 7 a.m. CST. Load limit restrictions will be placed on the following highways:

All highways south of and including Highway 2 from the Minnesota border west to the Junction of Highway 28 west of Minot

Highway 2 Business Loop East from Highway 1804 north to the Junction of Highway 2

Highway 8 from the Junction of Highway 2 south to the South Dakota border

Highway 85N from the Junction of Highway 2 to the Junction of Highway 1804

Highway 85S from the Junction of Highway 2 south to the South Dakota border

Highway 1804 west to the Junction of Highway 2

Highway 1804 from the Montana border northeast to the Junction of Highway 2

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/. Load restriction email updates are also available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.