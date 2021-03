Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, March 12, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Friday, March 12, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

Friday, March 12, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 135 OPPORTUNITY SCHOLARSHIP ACT (O’NEILL/GARRATT)

*C/SB 5 LOCAL EC. DEV. PROJECT CHANGES (MUÑOZ)

*HB 46 INJECTABLE OPIOID TREATMENT STUDY (GARCÍA, MP)

HB 120 MILITARY SPOUSE EXPEDITED LICENSURE (ALCON)

C/HB 238 FIRE PROTECTION GRANT FUND CHANGES (ARMSTRONG, G)

All agenda items not heard will generally be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to SenFinComm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair

Friday, March 12, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 221 K-2ND GRADE ASSESSMENT CHANGES (GARRATT/POPE)

HB 163 SCHOOL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CLASSES (MADRID)

HB 131 ASST. SECRETARY OF HISPANIC EDUCATION (TRUJILLO)

HB 188 SECONDARY COMPUTER SCIENCE TEACHER LICENSE (SARIÑANA)

HB 219 BILITERACY DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK TASK FORCE (GARRATT)

HB 266 SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER LICENSES (FIGUEROA)

HB 287 ACCESS TO CULTURALLY APPROPRIATE SVCS. (JOHNSON)

HEALTH & PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, March 12, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 351 GLOBAL HOSPITAL BUDGETS TASK FORCE (ORTIZ y PINO)

HB 155 WORKFORCE TRAINING RESIDENCY REQUIREMENTS (SWEETSER)

HB 179 FEES FOR VITAL RECORDS FOR HOMELESS (JOHNSON)

HB 224 COMMUNITY ACTION BOARD CHANGES (LARA)

C/HB 250 LONG-TERM CARE DEMENTIA TRAINING REQUIREMENTS (SERRATO)

HB 261 UNM DATA FOR MUNI INCORPORATION PETITIONS (MADRID)

HB 277 PUBLIC RETIREE BENEFICIARY DESIGNATION (HARPER)

SB 368 LIMITED ENGLISH ACCESS TO STATE PROGRAMS (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 383 ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS SUPERVISION (HICKEY/DIXON)

SB 352 ORDERS SIGNED BY PROBATE JUDGES (CAMPOS)

SB 388 IPRA FEES FOR ELECTRONIC DOCUMENTS (PADILLA)

SB 393 VIBRANT COMMUNITIES ACT (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 396 WILDLAND ARSON (POPE)

*SB 408 RIGHT TO BODILY INTEGRITY (GALLEGOS)

C/HB 27 CREATE CRIME OF HAZING (STAPLETON)

C/HB 111 HOUSING DISCRIMINATION CHANGES (ROMERO, A)

HB 123 LIMITED IMMUNITY FOR OVERDOSE PROGRAMS (ARMSTRONG, D)

For spoken public comment register at https://ggle.io/3pe5. If there is a high volume of requests for public comment, not everyone may be able to speak. For written comment send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, and For or Against. Written comments are limited to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Friday, March 12 at 9:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you do not receive a response, check your junk email.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Friday, March 12, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

FORTNER, JACKIE (JACK) APPOINTMENT (NEVILLE)

University of New Mexico Board of Regents

KO, RANDY FONG GEEN APPOINTMENT (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

University of New Mexico Board of Regents (Student Regent)

PAYNE, WILLIAM HOLLAND APPOINTMENT (WIRTH)

University of New Mexico Board of Regents

BINGAMAN, JOHN F APPOINTMENT (WIRTH)

State Investment Council

HB 55 PUBLICATION OF CAPITAL OUTLAY ALLOCATIONS (McQUEEN/TALLMAN)

SB 314 POST-SESSION LOBBYING REPORTS (STEINBORN)

SJR 17 RIGHT TO QUALITY EDUCATION, CA (POPE)

HJR 12 PUBLIC OFFICER SALARY COMMISSION, CA (ELY)

