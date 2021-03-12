Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Announces Corporate Sponsorship of Rotary Club’s Virtual 5K Community Fun Run
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) announced today that they have signed on as a Platinum Level Corporate Sponsor of the Walnut Valley Rotary Club & Young Life Upcoming Virtual 5K Community Fun Run. The 7-day self-paced online event will take place in March and will raise funds for youth programs in the communities of Diamond Bar, Hacienda Heights, La Puente, Rowland Heights, and Walnut, California.
For the past several years, the Walnut Valley Rotary Club has hosted the community Fun Run as a live event but decided to take it virtual this year in observance of COVID-19 safety recommendations. Hosted in partnership with Young Life, the run will raise funds to serve and support the youth and families of surrounding communities. Community members are encouraged to participate in the virtual 5K, which takes place from March 20th – 27th, by purchasing tickets on EventBrite and choosing their own participation date and time. For a donation of $15 for youth and $25 for adults, people can participate by running, walking, biking, or skating at their own time, speed and course anytime within the event dates.
“Our Worthy Cause Program: We have it built into our System. One of the benefits of growing your real estate business with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, with all of the income coming in, is GIVING BACK! What gives, LIVES! Our Core Philosophy at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is: The Size of the Hole that You Give Through is Directly Proportionate to the Size of the Hole that You Receive through. I’m very blessed to be surrounded by the men and women at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty who are committed to serve the communities,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Agents and Team Leaders Lynne Tran, Donna Yu, Zdenek Tronicek, Fred Broussard, and YHSGR Manager Mary Kaing are featured participants and sponsors of the Fun Run. Event organizers ask that participants help keep the virtual event active by posting pictures and tagging the Fun Run on Facebook and Instagram with the handles @rotaryclubofwalnutvalley, @rotaryofwalnutvalley and @younglife_walnutvalley.
Jane Wibowo, Rotary Club of Walnut Valley Administration Chair and Club Director, is serving as the Corporate Liaison for the event and its sponsors. Jane is also the President of Prodigy Property Insurance, Inc.
About YHSGR
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! If you have the desire to buy or sell a home, or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, Rudy L. Kusuma will share his secrets. He offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
Contact Information
Rudy Lira Kusuma - California Real Estate Broker License 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
