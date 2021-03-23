Duration Media's Viewability as a Service™ is a Finalist in Two Categories of The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising
Fast Growing Ad Tech Solutions Company Recognized By Prestigious Media Jury for Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading and Best Sell Side Innovation
We are very proud of this prestigious recognition of Vaas™ by such a stellar group of brand and agency executives who make up The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising jury.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duration Media, a global ad tech software company that builds incremental revenue solutions for premium publishers announced today that they are a finalist in two categories, Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading and Best Sell Side Innovation, in The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising 2021. The winners of this prestigious worldwide competition will be announced at The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising ceremony on March 25th, 2021 at 4pm GMT.
— Andy Batkin, CEO - Duration Media
The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising recognize the best of digital media in advertising, the most effective technological innovations, and the people behind them. This year’s jury included senior brand and agency leaders from Group M, Accenture, IAB, CNN, ITV, Vodafone, CondeNast, Google, News Corp, Walt Disney, Amazon Advertising, Publicis and many more. The Co-Chairs for the 2021 Drum Awards are Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM and Amir Malik, managing director, growth marketing, Accenture.
“We are very proud of this prestigious recognition of VaaS™ by such a stellar group of brand and agency executives who make up The Drum Awards for Digital Advertising jury,” said Andy Batkin, CEO of Duration Media. “As we are focused on building world class revenue solutions for premium publishers it is an honor and a huge accomplishment for us that the jury acknowledged the quality of our product : VaaS™ - Viewability as a Service™. We are thrilled that Duration Media has been included as a finalist for these prestigious awards along with other well known digital media peers in the categories of Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading and Best Sell Side Innovation. No doubt this recognition will reinforce our mission and commitment to deliver ad tech viewability solutions to both the buyers and sellers side of premium digital media,” concluded Batkin.
Here are the category descriptions and the criteria that the judges evaluated:
Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading
We are looking to reward the best technology solution out there.
Judges want to see how your technology is demonstrably better than the others in the space, that it offers something new and different, greater efficiencies for users, greater insights, better ROI, better results etc. Please show your impressive figures as evidence of why your technology should win this award.
Best Sell Side Innovation
Entries should demonstrate a great awareness of client needs, creative use of media, formats and great results.
Judges will review entries based on the following criteria: Innovation/creativity, clear strategic thinking, effectiveness and tangible results. In your main entry report you should use the following structure: Objectives, Strategy, Results and address any specific key points stated in the category description above.
About VaaS™
VaaS™ was designed as a revenue generation tool for publishers to optimize their direct demand and programmatic campaigns. VaaS™ increases the overall supply of highly viewable impressions by 48%, reduces opportunity costs, increases overall site viewability by curating, in real-time, 85%+ viewable impressions and keeps 100% control over monetization options within the publisher’s instance of GAM.
Jounce Media, the programmatic supply chain authority, provided research data confirming that Duration Media’s supply path delivers substantially higher ad impression viewability than most publishers’ direct demand. Publisher requests to take advantage of the 85%+ viewability VaaS™ creates in real-time and this third-party data were the impetus for Duration Media to build VaaS™ , enabling website publishers to enjoy the features, benefits and incremental revenue that VaaS™ provides.
About Duration Media
Duration Media, a world class ad tech software company, has proven the ability to generate incremental revenue for publishers and provide digital advertisers with the ability to buy ONLY highly viewable ad impressions in fraud free, brand safe premium publisher environments.
The company’s ad tech software, VaaS™️, finds, mines and monetizes ONLY ads that have actually been viewed by a fully engaged reader for up to 30 seconds. The average viewability score for these impressions is 85%+, and is consistently one of the top supply paths for viewability in the entire digital media ecosystem. To learn more, please visit, www.highlyviewable.com
About The Drum Awards
The Drum Awards is an annual global awards program which recognizes best practice, the best companies and the best people from across the marketing and communications industry.
The Drum is a global media and news platform that covers all aspects of marketing and advertising. It is currently the largest professionally influential marketing publication in Europe. The Drum covers breaking, up-to-the-minute industry news from around the globe and showcases the most impactful marketing campaigns changing our world. The Drum has news bureaus in London, New York and Singapore.
