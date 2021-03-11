NEWS

Dates Scheduled for Roadside Retail Scale Inspections

March 11, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (March 11, 2021) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Weights and Measures Division is providing an opportunity for roadside and other vendors to get their retail scales inspected and registered in Lafourche and surrounding parishes.

The dates and times are as follows:

March 23 – Mar. 25, 2021 in the Walmart parking lot located at 16759 HWY 3235, Galliano, La. 70354 from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

April 6 – Apr. 8, 2021 in the Rouses parking lot located at 13980 West Main St., Cut Off, La. 70345 from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

April 13 – Apr. 15, 2021 in the Rouses parking lot located at 2113 South Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, La. 70357 from 7 a.m. -3:30 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for our roadside vendors to have their equipment checked to ensure that accuracy and fairness prevails for the business owner and the consumer,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “We also check that the scale is legal for trade and is in compliance with state and national standards.”

It is recommended that all scales, including pieces of equipment such as baskets and metal scoops, are brought to the inspection. The annual registration fee for the inspection is $35.

Anyone with questions or who cannot be present on these dates is encouraged to contact the LDAF at 225-925-3780 to set up a date for inspection. Routine inspections will also be conducted throughout the year.

By law, the LDAF must inspect and test all commercial weighing or measuring devices at least once annually.