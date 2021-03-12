Getting Tax Credit for Your Employees Just Got Easier: Introducing the New Delaware CertLink

Delaware Businesses can receive up to $9,600 in tax credits per employee for hiring members of target groups by visiting the newly updated Delaware CertLink, located at https://certlink.delaware.gov/

Many businesses have struggled as a result of the ongoing pandemic and finding ways to save costs is essential. One way to do so is to hire and retain individuals who have faced significant barriers to employment. Employers can receive a tax credit of up to $9,600 per employee for hiring members of federally designated target groups. By hiring from a target group (such as someone who is long-term unemployed, a veteran, formerly incarcerated, or a recipient of public assistance), your business creates a more diverse workplace and provides access to good jobs for workers. “We encourage all businesses to participate in this program whenever possible. Tax credits can help businesses reduce their tax liability and make finding work possible for groups that have been overlooked during the hiring process,” says Karryl Hubbard, Secretary of Labor.

New features of the website are;

Improved universal design with a focus on employers and consultants

Batch uploads for easily providing documentation for applications

Online user guides for all user types

Applying for this Workforce Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) can be done by visiting https://certlink.delaware.gov/, the newly updated website launched March 6. Employers or representatives of employers (consultants) can create an account in CertLink and easily submit and monitor WOTC applications.

CertLink [https://certlink.delaware.gov/] is a product of America’s Job Link Alliance–Technical Support (AJLA–TS). AJLA–TS has been supporting workforce development software for more than 50 years. Their goal in both their products and services is to make a difference in America’s workforce. Visit their website at http://www.ajla.net.

Delaware Department of Labor connects people to jobs, resources, monetary benefits, workplace protections, and labor market information to promote financial independence, workplace justice, and a strong economy. For more information on our programs, training, and unemployment please visit https://labor.delaware.gov/

Media Contact Ken Briscoe Communications Coordinator Department of Labor