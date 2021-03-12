Michelman Joins the International Molded Fiber Association to Help Advance Fiber-Based Packaging in a Circular Economy

In its continuing effort to enable more sustainable packaging solutions for the Circular Economy, Michelman has expanded its network by joining the IMFA.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its continuing effort to enable more sustainable packaging solutions for the Circular Economy, Michelman has expanded its network by joining the International Molded Fiber Association (IMFA). IMFA’s mission is to promote the global use of molded fiber products and advocate for environmental sustainability.

Explains Rick Michelman, Michelman’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP, Americas & Printing & Packaging, “We want to help transition the industry into more sustainable packaging. Our barrier coatings help improve fiber-based packaging’s functionality and performance while managing its end-of-life.”

The company has been opening new markets for paper & film packaging ever since creating their first repulpable water-based coating over 50 years ago. Their current barrier & functional coatings for paper and film make it possible to develop recyclable, repulpable, and industrially compostable packaging.

Michelman continues, “Because IMFA’s members include manufacturers of molded fiber products, industry suppliers and service providers, Michelman has surrounded itself with like-minded organizations that will help accelerate the pace of product innovations for molded fiber applications.”

Like molded fiber, Michelman’s water-based coatings offer opportunities to increase sustainable practices, reduce waste, and deliver product performance using fewer raw materials, with repulpable, recyclable, compostable, and renewably-sourced options.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fiber & composites markets. Leading manufacturers worldwide use the company’s surface additives and polymeric binders to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings and digital printing press primers used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

About International Molded Fiber Association (IMFA)

IMFA is a peak global not-for-profit trade association representing and resourcing manufacturers of molded fiber products, industry suppliers, and service providers. As the principal worldwide source of molded fiber information since 1997, they foster, educate, develop and lead the industry to pursue molded fiber technological, sustainable, and manufacturing intelligence. They are dedicated to promoting the global use of renewable, recycled, and natural fiber for products and packaging; to advocate for environmental stability.