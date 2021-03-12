Three Missouri universities earn nursing grant awards

Jefferson City - The Missouri State Board of Nursing recently announced the award of substantial nursing education program grants to three Missouri universities.

The Nursing Education Incentive Program (NEIP) grants were established in 2011 in order to increase the physical and educational capacity of professional nursing programs in Missouri. The funding, through legislative appropriations, comes from the Missouri State Board of Nursing funds.

“We are extremely proud of our Missouri nursing programs for recognizing solutions to the nursing shortage need to focus on several strategies, including increasing the number of nurse educators, developing a pipeline from nurse aide training to Registered Nurses and increasing clinical partnerships,” said Lori Scheidt, Executive Director of the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

In 2021 an additional 13 grant proposals were received. On March 2, 2021 the Missouri State Board of Nursing approved three proposals for a total grant award of $418,864 this year; bringing total NEIP awards to $7,098,505.74.

The following nursing schools earned 2021 NEIP awards:

Missouri Western University - $120,700

Grant funds will be utilized to open the clinical simulation lab for greater use and establish a full-time simulation lab director position. The program will partner with the Youth Alliance CNA program and area employers to increase the pipeline of nursing students.

Truman State University - $150,000

Grants will increase seat capacity and expand clinical partnerships. Utilization of a clinical coordinator position and technology will aid in clinical scheduling. The program plans to be able to expand undergraduate enrollment due to these enhancements.

University of Central Missouri -- $148, 164

This proposal is geared toward expansion of nursing faculty resources and the addition of one faculty position would add 14 seats for the Nurse Educator program. Three scholarships would add faculty for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program with a commitment to teach for 3 years at UCM or another undergraduate program in Missouri.