Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in the 1700 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:53 pm, the victim was riding a bicycle at the listed location. As the victim passed the suspects, the suspects assaulted the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene.

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 18 year-old Khaleel Fields, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a serious crime committed in the District of Columbia.