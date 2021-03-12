Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1400 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the 1400 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and fled the scene after giving the property to the suspect.

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, 23 year-old Jamar Simons, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

###