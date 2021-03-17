The Veteran Women's Enterprise Center in Partnership with Southern Methodist University Conducts National Focus Groups

The VWEC seeks to provide real-time data for additional funding and resources for women veteran entrepreneurs

The data collected from our focus groups will offer metrics that clearly identify how women veteran entrepreneurs are driving our economy” — VR Small, CEO and Founder, Veteran Women's Enterprise Center

DALLAS, TX, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Veteran Women’s Enterprise Center (VWEC) has announced through its partnership with the Hunt Institute for Engineering and Humanity’s Global Development Lab at Southern Methodist University, they have extended their ongoing Women Veteran Entrepreneurs, National Focus Group Initiative.

National Focus Groups is Phase 2 of the VWEC’s Moments That Matter Research Project. The ultimate mission of Moments that Matter Research Project is to develop an annual platform to report on the status of women veteran entrepreneurs. This platform will be used to advocate for relevant research, services, and funding for female veteran business owners. The data from these focus groups will help business development and support providers across the nation improve how they engage women veteran entrepreneurs. “The National Business Council along with the SBA has been recommending since 2015 that more local and gender relative research be done specifically on female veteran entrepreneurs,” explains VWEC Founder and CEO VR Small. “There are a lot of assumptions made about women veterans, but there is not enough dedicated research on this population. These national focus groups will provide valid data on the needs of female veteran entrepreneurs. Programming is built around data. This irrefutable data will help advocate for policies, additional services and adequate funding to assist women veteran business owners grow and expand their businesses.”

Each session lasts for one hour and fifteen minutes and is comprised of a brief overview, followed by a group session with four to five key questions and wrap-up where participants are instructed on next steps. Female veteran business owners who have been in operation for a minimum of two years will be asked to provide information on the moments that have mattered most during their entrepreneurial journey such as: What was their breakthrough moment? How did they reach the next level of their business? What obstacles were they unable to overcome? Ultimately, this process will result in a research tool that provides a national, regional, and local overview of women veteran entrepreneurs, outlining demographics, industries, average revenues, contracts, capital secured and other vital statistics. “The data collected from our focus groups will offer metrics that clearly identify how women veteran entrepreneurs are driving our economy as well as highlight potential areas of support, such as enhanced technical assistance, access to varied financial products, and expanded contracting opportunities,” says Small.

The VWEC is calling on female veteran entrepreneurs around the country to participate in upcoming National Focus Groups to ensure their voices be heard and their needs are addressed! For a complete schedule of upcoming National Focus Groups or to register your group of five or more, visit our calendar on www.veteranwomensec.org for an updated listing of focus group dates.