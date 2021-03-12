ComplianceOnline Announces 2-Day Seminar on ‘Regulatory Compliance for Dietary Supplements in the US, EU & Canada’

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplianceOnline, the largest GRC advisory network, together with Travis Austin MacKay, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Plexus Worldwide is pleased to announce the 2-day virtual seminar on ‘Regulatory Compliance for Dietary Supplements in the US, EU and Canada.’ The seminar will be held on March 24-25, 2021 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

A growing public demand for supplements has resulted in a flurry of companies creating and marketing dietary supplements in the United States, EU and Canada. With the regulatory authorities beginning to take a stronger stance on enforcement of regulatory policies, procedures and GMP compliance, it is important for companies to verify that their products comply with the latest regulations and provisions if they plan to market Supplements in these countries.

This 2-day interactive virtual seminar will review the regulations that impact Dietary Supplements in the US, EU and Canada and discuss how to verify that products are compliant with these regulations. Differences with food and drug regulation in these countries will be noted as well. We will also cover what qualifies as a dietary supplement or dietary ingredient, how to ensure GMP compliance as well as detailed requirements for labeling and acceptable marketing claims. An update on current events within the Supplement industry and the potential impacts to Manufacturers and Distributors in the US, EU and Canada will also be presented and discussed.

Agenda:

Dietary Supplement Regulation in the US, EU and CANADA

- Dietary Supplement Overview

- Organizations and Regulatory Structure

- History of Dietary Supplement Regulation

- Manufacturing Considerations

- Dietary Ingredients

- Labeling Considerations

- Advertising Considerations

- Enforcement and Post-Marketing Surveillance

Review of Current Events and other Industry Topics Questions and Answers



Who will Benefit?

• Executives/Managers within Dietary Supplement or Natural Product companies

• Regulatory Compliance Professionals in the Supplements or Natural Products area

• Quality Assurance or Quality Control Professionals

• Dietary Supplement or Natural Product Manufacturers & Distributors

• Sales/Marketing Personnel in the Supplement or Natural Product Industries

Virtual Training Through WebEx

Date: March 24-25, 2021 (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

About the Speaker:

Travis MacKay is the Director of Regulatory Affairs for Plexus Worldwide, a leading direct sales company with a range of products dedicated to helping others obtain health and happiness. He currently oversees international regulatory compliance activities driving strategic direction focused on claims development and substantiation strategy, product development and commercialization, international formulation considerations, and quality testing & validation.

Travis has 20 years of quality and regulatory experience, including prior regulatory affairs leadership positions within well-respected, global consumer product companies. He has a passion for mentoring regulatory professionals to develop robust compliance systems that keep business moving forward.

Travis Graduated from the University of Utah in 2002 with a B.S. in Behavioral Science and Health (Human Health Emphasis). He is a fly-fishing enthusiast, a college football fan, an exercise junky, and a lover of classic cars. He escapes the noise by spending time with his family in the outdoors of beautiful Arizona.

About ComplianceOnline.com:

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance training programs for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC), and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

