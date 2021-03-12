Meet the Safety Manager Who Loves to Take Risks – From Hiking the Inca Trail at 45 to Ziplining at 50
My dad loved life and taught me to do the same. So, I've always lived life to the fullest extent possible.”AOSTA, ITALY, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who thinks life slows down when you get to 40 has clearly never met René Murata. In fact, she feels as though her career only really got started when she reached her 40s! After many years of working in a male-dominated industry (and often being overlooked because of it), René decided to start her own business when she was 41, helping businesses to improve their safety procedures and reduce risk in their operations. However, while her company, Risk Integrity Safety Knowledge (or RISK, for short), is all about keeping people safe at work, she isn’t afraid to embrace danger elsewhere. René really understands the value of life, and she has no intention of slowing down now.
— René Murata
You see, her father, a man who really embraced every day, died at the age of just 61. So, ever since his death, René has endeavoured to keep her father’s vivacity and vibrancy alive by making the most of every opportunity. She started by hiking the steep and rocky slopes of the Inca Trail when she was 45. Then, at 47, she jumped out of an aeroplane (with a parachute on, of course) before going ziplining at 50. Now a devoted grandmother of 5 adorable grandkids, Rene' also enjoys skiing, travelling to new places, and trying new things like learning how to drive a rally car.
If René’s father’s death taught her anything, it was that life is just too short. So, she looks to find fulfilment in some of the most amazing places, where others might be too scared to look. The initiative to do so is very much all hers, although the inspiration definitely comes from her father. She says: "My dad loved life and taught me to do the same. So, I've always lived life to the fullest extent possible." Now, thanks to him, she has seen for herself that there is far more to life beyond work and home.
To find out more about René Murata, visit https://www.renemurata.com/. You can also follow her on Facebook (@rene.murata), LinkedIn (@René Murata), and Instagram (@ceoessence).
