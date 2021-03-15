Combines Industry Trends Involve Technological Advancements Such As Telematics

Combines Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Technological advancements in farm machineries such as the involvement of telematics in agricultural equipment is likely to be an emerging trend in the combines market. Telematics is a data transfer system that retrieves and records work data, tracks, and yield data from connected combine harvesters, forage harvesters, and tractors. The collected data are further accessed and evaluated online in real time or retrospectively through the TELEMATICS website using a desktop, laptop, smartphone, or can be exported to any common farm management software program. For instance, CLAAS provides telematics that optimizes the work process in real-time, yield mapping, and monitors machine to improve machine efficiency.

The major players covered in the global combines (i.e., harvester-threshers) market are Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, AGCO Corporation, Claas KGaA GmbH, Yanmar America, Tractors and Farm Equipment, CNH Industrial(Case IH and New Holland), ISEKI, Versatile, SAME DEUTZ-FAHR (SDF), Preet Agro, LOVOL, Mahindra and Mahindra, Caterpillar, New Holland, Case IH, KIOTI Tractor, JCB, MASSEY FERGUSO., Zhenghou Amisy Machinery, Pickett Equipment, Zhejiang Liulin Agricultural Machinery, Rostselmash, Zoomlion, Xingguang Agricultural Machinery, Shandong Shifeng, Jiangsu Wode Group.

The global combines market is expected to grow from $22.09 billion in 2020 to $24.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The combines industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The combine harvesters market is expected to reach $35.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The global combines market is segmented by product type into self-propelled, tractor-pulled, pto powered, by type of movement into crawler type, wheel type, by power into below 150 HP, 150-300 HP, 300-450 HP, 450-550 HP, above 550 HP.

Combines Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides combines market overview, forecast combines market size and growth for the whole market, combines market segments, and geographies, combines market trends, combines market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

