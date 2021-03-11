Montana Highway Patrol Commissions Fifteen New Troopers

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) commissioned 15 new troopers today at the 70th Advanced Academy Graduation ceremony at Helena’s Civic Center. MHP Colonel Steve Lavin and Attorney General Austin Knudsen addressed the graduates at the event before their badges were pinned and they were sworn in to their new positions as Highway Patrol Troopers.

Of Class 70’s fifteen cadets, nine are from Montana and six came from out of state (a full list is included below). All successfully passed a rigorous training that began in August.

In his remarks, Attorney General Knudsen emphasized the support and respect that Montanans have for their law enforcement officers.

“You will face additional scrutiny and often hostility that previous generations of law enforcement officers have not,” Attorney General Knudsen said to Class 70 during his remarks. “But when Montanans see your green uniform, they know you have their back. And as your attorney general, I want you to know that I have your back, and Montana citizens have your back as well – because this is a state that values law enforcement.”

Colonel Lavin, a 27-year MHP veteran, provided advice for a long career.

“You have all the tools at your disposal to make this a great career,” Colonel Lavin said. “Remember why you started, lean in to the wisdom of those who went before you, don’t be afraid to ask for help, keep doing the right thing, prioritize your family, and create boundaries to support a healthy work and life balance.”

The following awards were presented at the ceremony:

Camp Commander Award Christopher Stephens For exemplary standards and performance observed by the Camp Commanders in the 70th MHP Academy.

Physical Fitness Award Taylor Corbett For exemplary standards during the physical fitness curriculum in the 70th MHP Academy.

Academic Award Jesse Short For exemplary standards during the academic curriculum in the 70th MHP Academy.

The Michael Haynes Memorial Grant End of Watch: March 27, 2009 This grant is presented to: Taylor Corbett In loving memory of Trooper Michael Haynes – MHP 159 by his wife, Tawny Haynes.

Members of the 70th Academy class include:

Eric Arnold Hometown: Helena Initial station: Helena

Patrick Bernhardt Hometown: Helena Initial station: Helena

Kendall Carden Hometown: Park Falls, WI Initial station: Helena

William Clark Hometown: Rock River, WY Initial station: Missoula

Taylor Corbett Hometown: Billings Initial station: Harlowton

Hannah Evans Hometown: Kalispell Initial station: Cut Bank

Luke Jester Hometown: Boise, ID Initial station: Hamilton

Gage Lewis Hometown: Horseheads, NY Initial station: Missoula

Kyle McLaughlin Hometown: Belgrade Initial station: Bozeman

Jesse Short Hometown: Richmond, KY Initial station: Helena

Christopher Stephens Hometown: Gainesville, FL Initial station: Kalispell

Brandyn Van Zee Hometown: Billings Initial station: Billings

Dustin Vap Hometown: Billings Initial station: Bozeman

Jacie Vonada Hometown: Helena Initial station: Helena

Matthew Wilson Hometown: Boulder Initial station: Boulder

On a related note, the Montana Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for new Troopers. Interested individuals should visit MHP’s website for details and to apply. For more information about the Trooper selection process and requirements, contact MHP at 1-(877) 8-PATROL toll-free or (406) 444-3259. The deadline to apply is March 24, 2021.