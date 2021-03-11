$1 Million Additional funding allocated to CFWEP
The Clark Fork Watershed Education Program has received an additional $1 in funding from the Montana Department of Justice Natural Resource Damage Program.
Please see the Montana Standard article “Clark Fork Watershed Education Program and Montana Tech receive $1 million in funding“.
For more information on the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program, please visit their website.
