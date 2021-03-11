Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$1 Million Additional funding allocated to CFWEP

The Clark Fork Watershed Education Program has received an additional $1 in funding from the Montana Department of Justice Natural Resource Damage Program.

Please see the Montana Standard article “Clark Fork Watershed Education Program and Montana Tech receive $1 million in funding“.

For more information on the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program, please visit their website.

