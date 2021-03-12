Safe and Connected: Access the Internet by Using a Free VPN That Still Works in Myanmar
MYANMAR, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the military coup took place in Myanmar over a month ago, an angry mob of activists and human rights protesters came knocking on their doors almost immediately. This has caused the military to act on ways to silence the noise. They were eager to crackdown every possible way of communication between the activists and the citizens in general so they ordered a nationwide internet ban. Consequently, access to social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram was blocked and sharing of anti-coup posts was widely restricted.
With the situation at hand, people relied on circumvention tools such as Virtual Private Network (VPN) apps to bypass the restrictions. By connecting to a VPN, they were able to resume communication with each other and share useful materials online to help spread awareness about the condition of their country and its citizens.
Using VPN to bypass cyber crackdown
Through data encryption, a VPN can successfully penetrate online blocks, even the ones that the government implemented. Here’s how it works: a VPN creates a tunnel right between the user and the internet, making everything that passes through it hidden from someone else. Now, since the user’s identity and entire online activity will be kept anonymous, the authorities cannot interfere with it, hence, will be unable to block the access.
With this, citizens were free to post real-time stories and state of affairs that were being censored on the public’s eye view, allowing the whole world to witness their plight and support their fight.
The military’s answer: Blocking VPNs
Just recently, with the sudden increase of demand for a VPN, the military attempted to block several VPN services that have been helping the citizens to access the internet. As of February, at least ten popular VPN services were denied access as per the ruling military junta’s order. However, blocking VPN websites doesn’t necessarily equate to blocking apps, which means that there’s a much higher number of working VPNs than the other way around. One reliable app that one can use is GoingVPN. It offers a free and safe connection to aid the protesters in sending their message to the world without restrictions. Learn more by visiting their website.
Still, using VPNs in the middle of an ongoing coup has potential risks. With that being said, it is obligatory for everyone to be aware of these possibilities and do as much research and groundwork before using a VPN. Stay safe and connected, everyone.
