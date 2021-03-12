Hippo Kiosks and ChainBytes Partnership –More Bitcoin ATMs
Today ChainBytes and Hippo Kiosks announced a partnership to bring a fleet of Bitcoin ATMs to the Lehigh Valley.WHITEHALL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today ChainBytes and Hippo Kiosks announced a partnership to bring a fleet of Bitcoin ATMs to the Lehigh Valley. Hippo Kiosks has announced the first of twenty (20) Bitcoin ATMs will soon function in the Allentown area to buy and sell Bitcoin with cash.
Both Hippo Kiosks and ChainBytes are Allentown based companies. Their partnership will strengthen the local economy and bring blockchain innovations to the people of Allentown and the Lehigh Valley area. At the same time, it will allow the people to buy or sell Bitcoin instantly. It means individuals can buy and receive Bitcoin in their wallets in the blink of an eye at locations convenient for them. No online account is required; it’s as simple as converting one currency into another giving the customer full control of their money. Also, individuals don’t have to worry about the limitation to buy or sell Bitcoin since Hippo kiosks are AML/KYC compliant. Hippo Kiosks will be available round the clock for your desired transactions.
Hippo Kiosk - “We chose Chainbytes as a provider of our machines since they are one of the best companies on the market. What separates them from the others is the possibility of instant transactions. With competitor’s machines, customers need to jump through several hoops and then wait 24 hours to actually get their Bitcoin. Using our machines, everything is done at the machine, cash is put into the machine, and Bitcoins arrive in the wallet. No gotchas; simple and easy. In fact, it takes the same amount of time to buy Bitcoin at Hippo’s BTMs as using a regular ATM.”
ChainBytes - “We are excited to be the provider of Bitcoin ATMs for Hippo Kiosks. As an enterprise provider, we like to work only with companies that can provide first class customer service and best-in-class anti-money laundering programs to assure that support and care for the customers come first. Hippo is definitely one of the best companies with whom we have ever worked, and their customer service is second to none. Hippo is a veteran-owned company that displays the highest professionalism and care for the local community. We are proud to work with a local company that takes pride in professionalism and care for customer satisfaction.”
We are happy to announce that a new Hippo Bicoin ATM is now available at:
“Emmaus Avenue Laundromat” in Allentown
Address: 2825 W Emaus Ave, Allentown, PA 18103.
Supports Buy and Sell Bitcoin for cash.
Open 24/7
The indoor location, open 24 at a laundromat location with a large parking in front, couldn’t be more convenient
Hippo Kiosks is one of the most sophisticated Bitcoin ATM companies in Pennsylvania, The veteran-owned firm in Allentown caters to customers’ needs throughout the Lehigh Valley area. Apart from Allentown, their Bitcoin ATMs are also present in Elizabethtown, Easton, Quakertown, and Harrisburg. Hippo Kiosks works tirelessly to bring Bitcoin ATM to every neighborhood in Pennsylvania. Hippo also works with prospective small local businesses concerning a multitude of Bitcoin-related ATM operations.
ChainBytes is one the best and most widely known bitcoin ATM manufacturers and blockchain software providers. Company is established in 2017 and its provider of most advanced Bitcoin ATMs for enterprise companies only.
Eric Grill
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
info@hippoatm.com
