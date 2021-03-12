Offender Dies in Apparent Suicide at Bertie Correctional Institution

Offender Rashaun Mason (#1054504) died March 11, 2021 at Bertie Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide.

He was found unresponsive in a housing area at 1:20 p.m.

Prison medical staff and local paramedics responded and worked to resuscitate the offender. He was pronounced dead at 1:38 p.m. at the facility. DPS officials and the Windsor Police Department are conducting investigations.

Mason, 33, was convicted of second-degree murder in Durham County on May 4, 2011, and was serving an 18-year, 9-month prison sentence. His projected release date had been May 5, 2026.