Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,782 in the last 365 days.

2021 Legislative General Session Highlights

A year ago, Utah, along with the rest of the world, shut down due to COVID-19. Economic leaders thought we were headed into a great depression. However, Utah was well-positioned to manage the economic and social insecurity, and the state’s blended approach of protecting lives and livelihoods placed Utah on the path to recovery. As a result, during the 2021 General Session, the Utah Legislature was able to cut taxes, fund education at a historic level and provide relief to Utah businesses and families in the midst of a pandemic. 

During the 2021 session, the Utah Legislature balanced a $23.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2022. The budget includes $10 billion in spending from the general and education funds and nearly $7 billion from federal funds.

Budget highlights include: 

  • Funding nearly $500 million for education

  • Providing $121 million for teacher and staff COVID-19 bonuses

  • Cutting almost $100 million in taxes

  • Allocating $50 million for affordable housing

  • Fully funding growth and inflation in Medicaid

  • Providing $110 million for parks, trails, recreation and quality of life

  • Investing $1.1 billion into infrastructure for roads and transit with only $230 million in bonds

Utah was the only state in the country able to fund education while implementing a tax cut in the middle of the pandemic. Without a strong economy, none of this would be possible.

Read the full list of session highlights here

You just read:

2021 Legislative General Session Highlights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.