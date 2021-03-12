Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,779 in the last 365 days.

Speaker Phelan Statement On Testimony Related To ERCOT Repricing

member image

Speaker Phelan Statement On Testimony Related To ERCOT Repricing  print page

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade
03/11/2021

AUSTIN, Texas - Speaker Dade Phelan (Beaumont) today issued the below statement following this morning’s examination on the issue of ERCOT repricing in the House State Affairs Committee:

“I appreciate the House State Affairs Committee conducting a deliberative examination of ERCOT’s electric rates during Winter Storm Uri -- a discussion in which several key factors were brought to light. According to the testimony provided by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Independent Market Monitor economists for ERCOT downgraded their initial cost estimates from $16 billion to $3.2 billion, and we now recognize more clearly the winners and losers affected by repricing. I appreciate the thoughtful questions asked by committee members and we will continue to hear testimony next week about this critical issue.”

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room 2W.13

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-1000

10984 F.M. 1442 Suite B

Orange, Texas 77630

(409) 745-2777

You just read:

Speaker Phelan Statement On Testimony Related To ERCOT Repricing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.