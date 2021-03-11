CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Consumer Protection Bill from State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the State Administration and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee’s favorable hearing of House Bill 717, Consumer Protections, which aims to protect Floridians from unnecessary fees, works to eliminate fraud and scams, and ensures Florida’s insurance markets aren’t flooded with unnecessary litigation. The CFO recently highlighted his pursuit of consumer protection measures for the 2021 legislative session, and the Consumer Protection bill is among his top legislative priorities. The bill moves next to the Commerce Committee.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Every year that I have been in office, I have made it my priority to fight for vital consumer protections and this year is no different. House Bill 717 aims to ensure Florida families are better informed on their rights as customers, protects them from being nickeled and dimed by needless fees and aids in our fraud fighting efforts to shield Floridians from costly fraud and scams. Since 2017, we have made good progress to protect consumers but there is still much work to be done especially now as we’re working to recover from COVID-19. Special thank you to Speaker Sprowls and Deputy Majority Leader Clemons for their commitment to fight on behalf of Florida consumers.” ###

