Sen. Holly Rehder Welcomes SEMO Artist and Bicentennial Mural to Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, welcomed Cape Girardeau artist Aaron Horrell and his innovative Missouri Bicentennial Mural project back to the State Capitol on Wednesday, March 10. Capitol visitors had a second opportunity to contribute to the mural while a section was on display outside the lieutenant governor’s office.

Senator Holly Rehder welcomed Cape Girardeau artist Aaron Horrell, left, to the State Capitol and joined nearly 12,000 other Missourians who have painted sections of the mural, which will measure 30 feet long, once assembled.

“When Missouri celebrates 200 years of statehood later this year, this mural will record the history of our state, but also bear witness to all the citizens who left their creative mark on the artwork,” Sen. Rehder said. “It’s wonderful that artist Aaron Horrell involved so many Missourians in this ambitious project, and we couldn’t be more thankful to the lieutenant governor and his staff, for working with Aaron to bring this amazing project back to the Capitol.”

Once completed, the Bicentennial Mural will measure 12 by 30 feet and feature familiar state symbols and landmarks, including the state seal, flag, Capitol building and the Gateway Arch. Horrell, along with fellow artist and Bollinger County native Barb Bailey, have transported sections of the mural around the state for more than a year, inviting the public to paint pieces of the picture. More than 12,000 people of all ages and abilities are expected to each paint a small triangle-shaped section and sign their name to an accompanying journal. The final project will eventually be assembled and put on permanent display at the Truman State Office Building in Jefferson City.

One of two artists behind the project, Aaron owns the Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau and is a member of the SEMO Arts Council and past president of the Sikeston Art League. The project made its first visit to the State Capitol in February 2020. After its appearance at the Statehouse this week, the mural moved across town to the campus of Lincoln University.

