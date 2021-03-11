Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of March 8

We have reached the halfway mark of the 2021 legislative session, and have done quite a bit of heavy lifting in 10 weeks. While it feels good to cross several items off of our legislative to-do list, I believe there is still a lot of work left to finish.

Several hours were spent on a plan to improve Missouri’s infrastructure. For the past 25 years, Missouri’s gasoline tax has been 17 cents a gallon, and is among the lowest in the nation. Senate Bill 262 would make changes to this amount, and offer a rebate to Missourians who use our roads regularly. This proposal still has to get through the Missouri House of Representatives and receive the governor’s approval before becoming reality.

Also this week, my Senate Bill 106 was third read and passed out of the Missouri Senate. This legislation would update and modernize the state banking code. It has been sent to the House of Representatives for its consideration.

The week of March 15 will be an off week for the Legislature, and will give me time to recharge my batteries, plus be able to see people back home. After this, it will be the final few weeks of the legislative session, which will end on May 14.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Senator Crawford presents Avery Schiereck (Cedar County) with a resolution for her role as this year’s Missouri Cattleman’s Association Beef Queen.

Theresa Christian, Assistant Superintendent at El Dorado Springs R-2 School, visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

West Central Association of Realtors Day at the Capitol Ryan Wiedeman (Pettis County), Dave Wiedeman (Pettis County), Sen. Crawford, Monica Thacker (Pettis County) and Tracy Amos (Benton County)