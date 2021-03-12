- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Feb 28 - March 6)

SALT LAKE CITY (March 11, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,289 for the week of Feb. 28 – March 6, 2021, with a total of $21,162,843 of benefits paid. There were 31,701 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims — Feb. 28 – March 6 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 2/28 to 3/6 2,457 435 397 Week Prior (2/21 to 2/27) 2,247 9.3% 484 -10.1% 382 3.9% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims — Feb. 28 – March 6 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 2/28 to 3/6 17,706 1,515 12,480 Week Prior (2/21 to 2/27) 18,407 -3.8% 1,717 -11.8% 12,390 -0.711% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15, 2020 to March 6, 2021 Current Week (2/28 - 3/6) Previous Week (2/21 - 2/27) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 3,289 3,113 1,131 324,153 67,771 36,905 Continued Claims 31,701 32,514 8,856 $650,994,957 $73,245,038 $124,789,353 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021) $928,390,869 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $76,825,110

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Feb. 27, 2021, was 1,586. A total of 1,683 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“Weekly continued unemployment claims have decreased for five consecutive weeks, as we see Utah's economy continue to get stronger and people successfully return to work,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The federally-funded unemployment stimulus benefits were set to expire on March 13, 2021; however, it appears many of these benefits will be extended with the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.”

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, while passed, must still be signed by the President of the United States. Once signed by the president, the bill is sent to the U.S. Department of Labor that will provide guidance to the states on the proper administration of the federal funds and programs related to unemployment benefits. As the state learns more, information will regularly be posted at jobs.utah.gov/covid19.

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

