DNR accepting input on Chapter 61 water quality rulemaking

DES MOINES -- The Environmental Protection Commission is proposing to amend Chapter 61 to streamline the process by which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources certifies that each United States Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) nationwide or regional Federal Water Pollution Control Act Section 404 permit (Corps’ nationwide or regional permit) meets Iowa’s water quality standards.

A public hearing on the proposed changes to Chapter 61 will be held via conference call at 3 p.m. on March 30. Persons who wish to attend the conference call should contact Dr. Katie Greenstein via email at Katie.greenstein@dnr.iowa. gov. A conference call number will be provided prior to the hearing. Persons who wish to make oral comments at the conference call public hearing must submit a request to Greenstein prior to the hearing to facilitate an orderly hearing.

Written comments can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. on April 2. Please send written comments via email to Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov, by fax to 515-725-8201, or by mail to Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Attn: Section 401 Water Quality Certification, 502 East Ninth St., Des Moines, Iowa, 50319.

View the Proposed Chapter 61

Questions regarding the renewal can be directed Greenstein at 515-725-8400 or Katie.greenstein@dnr.iowa. gov.