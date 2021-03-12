DLNR News Release: AVAILABLE RESOURCES FOR PEOPLE IMPACTED BY RECENT FLOODS

(Honolulu) – Whether you live on high or low ground, everyone lives in some type of a flood zone. Knowing your risk is essential as unpredictable rainy weather events can leave property owners with damaged or destroyed structures. The DLNR Engineering Division is the state agency responsible for assisting with the coordination of the NFIP (National Flood Insurance Program) between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and individual counties.

There are many resources people can choose from for alerts, tips and overall preparedness. This information can help you get assistance or prepare in the event your home or property is impacted by a flood.

The DLNR Flood Hazard Assessment Tool is an online geographic information system mapping application developed by DLNR, for viewing FEMA’s Digital Flood Insurance Rate Maps.

Most standard homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flooding. Anyone wanting information on obtaining flood insurance should contact their insurance agent, visit the NFIP website, or call the NFIP Help Center at 1-877-336-2627.

RESOURCES

Official DLNR Flood and Dam Section twitter account: @hawaiifloodplan

The State of Hawaii, DLNR Engineering Division’s National Flood Insurance Program’s website:

www.hawaiinfip.org

The DLNR Flood Hazard Assessment Tool (FHAT): http://gis.hawaiinfip.org/fhat/

The National Flood Insurance Program website: www.floodsmart.gov

A reputable blog site providing up to date information on Floodplain management and Flood Insurance in Hawaii: https://waihalana.hawaii.gov/

Flood Zone Definitions: https://dlnreng.hawaii.gov/nfip/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2014/11/Flood-Zone-Definitions.pdf)

The State Dam Inventory System has information on all of Hawaii’s state regulated dams. Users can select a dam and find out General information, Owner Information, Hazard Potential Classification and the evacuation maps: www.dams.hawaii.gov

The DLNR Engineering Division, Dam Safety homepage:

https://dlnreng.hawaii.gov/dam/

DO I LIVE or WORK in a Dam Evacuation Zone? (The DLNR Engineering Division’s State Dam Safety Program has provided state regulated dam location information on our Flood Hazard Assessment Tool (FHAT). In support of the County Emergency Response Agencies, county dam evacuation information is also included when conducting a parcel search.): https://dlnreng.hawaii.gov/dam/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2018/09/Am-I-in-a-Dam-Evacuation-Zone-revised-20200107.pdf

