Marin County’s 140 Acre Ridgetop Parcel, King Mountain Estate, to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

King Mountain Estate, Kentfield, CA 140 Acre Ridgetop Parcel 360-degree panoramic views of San Francisco, Marin and more Create the legacy compound of your wildest dreams 12 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge

King Mountain Estate will auction No Reserve in April via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Acclaimed Agent Steven Mavromihalis, of Compass Real Estate.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The King Mountain Estate is considered “The Last Unicorn” of the San Francisco Bay Area Luxury Real Estate Market, for it offers its next owner the opportunity to develop a Mountain Top Legacy Compound rivaling any transcendent Estate Property in the world. The sublime Estate soars hundreds of feet above the Bay, atop of a prominent foothill just west of Mt. Tamalpais, with unparalleled privacy, endless views in every direction, amidst tens of thousands of acres of Public Open Space; yet just twelve miles north of the towering Golden Gate Bridge, and the City of San Francisco. The 140 acre ridgetop parcel was once owned by Herb Boyer; the co-founder of Genentech, and “father” of the biotech industry. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will be auctioned online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with acclaimed agent Steven Mavromihalis, of Compass Real Estate. Currently listed for $25 million, the property will sell, with No Reserve, to the highest bidder, between April 22–27th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

"Though there are many incredible homesites in the Bay Area, there's only one King Mountain Estate - and only one buyer can be king or queen of this mountain,” stated Concierge Auctions Chairman, Chad Roffers. “There is simply nothing else like it. The possibilities are endless. For properties valued over $10 million, let alone $25 million-plus, the buyer pool is particularly limited. Our platform is an additional tool for sellers, buyers, and agents delivering results in 60 days. A more traditional route often takes years for this caliber of property on the market. With our global resources, we are able to identify the right buyer for such a property who can then pursue an opportunity that may never exist again."

Located in Kentfield, California, the 32+ acre primary building envelope straddles the ridgeline itself, offering 360-degree panoramic views of the City of San Francisco, the Bay and bridges, East Bay, South Marin, Mount Tamalpais, and thousands of acres of verdant tree covered Public Open Space. The 140 acre property boasts Redwood groves, forests of madrone, bays, and oaks, and a host of native flora and fauna, with adjoining access to hundreds of miles of trails through tens of thousands of acres of Marin County’s famed public open space parklands. With vested development plans in place, there is a unique opportunity to build a legacy compound unlike any other in the Bay Area.

"King Mountain is the Crown Jewel of Bay Area Estate home sites. No other property combines King Mountain’s privacy, views, verdant natural surroundings - amidst thousands of acres of public open space, abundant water supply, and ability to live totally off the grid; yet just minutes away from shopping, cafes, and restaurants, and only 12 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge,” stated Mavromihalis. “This auction provides an exceptionally creative entrepreneur, with the opportunity to develop one of the world’s extraordinary legacy compounds. Fully vested and entitled, the new owner(s) will be on a fast track to create the lifestyle of their dreams. King Mountain is the Bay Area’s last/best unicorn trophy property. And, as such, it is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Additional features include a gated entry; power, water, gas, internet, and telephone access at the base of the property; a fully fenced inner land area of approximately 32+ acres, containing all the building envelopes, and two exit fire trails; access to over 80,000 acres of public open space, with a looped hiking trail around the property’s base; five on-site water wells, one of which has been developed for construction; a vested entitlement which includes large areas for landscape and support structures for exterior areas that stretch beyond dwelling improvements, plus a large pond, access roadways, vineyards, water runnel, belvedere structure, horse corrals, pathways, and plantings; and short construction activation time frames through the Marin County Community Development Agency and Marin County Building Permit agency.

“Mavromihalis and our team considered several options for how best to introduce this unparalleled opportunity to the right buyer,” stated the spokesman of the trust. “We hired Concierge Auctions because of their nontraditional approach, and their ability to capture the attention of the highest caliber luxury property buyers. In one of the world’s most affluent regions, this sublime ridgetop parcel soars above all other luxury estate sites. I’m confident the combined global reach of Concierge Auctions and Compass Real Estate will identify an individual as unique as this property - someone who not only understands its value, but also has the vision and passion to create a remarkable future here.”

Because the property is just minutes from San Francisco and even closer to the quaint small towns of Kentfield and Larkspur, and yet is surrounded by thousands of undeveloped acres of public open space, King Mountain provides an irreplaceable combination of big city luxuries and culture, small town community life and comforts, and an off-the-grid return to nature. In addition to benefiting from a renowned public-school system, the residents of the King Mountain estate will also be in the immediate vicinity of some of the best private schools in California.

King Mountain Estate is available for qualified private in-person tours, and virtual showings, by appointment.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home funded for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to real estate agents representing the buyer(s). See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, tours, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Steven Mavromihalis

With more than 35 years of brokerage experience, Steven is consistently ranked as one of the top luxury agents in the country. He and his team have discretely represented world-renowned entrepreneurs, public and private sector executives, financiers, international investors, entertainers, and athletes, in the purchase and sale of some of the most iconic properties in California; always providing each client with unparalleled value and service.

Steven is an alumnus, and dedicated supporter, of both the University of California, Berkeley, and Stanford University, from which he holds a total of four undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Though blessed in many ways, Steven finds his greatest inspiration and joy in the humble service of his family and community.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 31 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Compass

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 15,000 real estate agents across 100+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $91 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.