Interfaith Organization, Parliament of the World’s Religions, Elects First Person of Indian Descent to Chair of Board

Mr. Nitin Ajmera

Nitin Ajmera has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board at the Parliament of World's Religions, the first member of the Jain religion to serve as Chair.

It is about time an Indian person is Chair of an institution that values the spiritual traditions of the world like the Parliament.”
— Rev. Stephen Avino
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parliament of the World’s Religions (“the Parliament”) announced Nitin Ajmera, previously Treasurer of the Parliament from 2019 to 2020 and a member of its Board, has been appointed as the new Parliament Chair of the Board. Mr. Ajmera is the first member of the Jain religion and American of Indian descent to be Chair of the Parliament.

“It is personally an honor, a privilege, and a duty to be given the role of the Chair of the Parliament of World’s Religions. I learned about the Parliament in 8th grade in my Christian Missionary school, Faith Academy in Delhi, India, surrounded by friends of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Islamic faith. I, as a Jain, felt proud that we as Indians were honored by an interfaith movement, while the country was under the administration of British Raj. Little did I know, I would one day bear the torch that Swami Vivekanandaji, Pratam Chandraji Majumdar, Virchand Raghavji Gandhi, and Anagarikaji Dharampala lit for all of us,” shares Mr. Ajmera. Nitin Ajmera was born in Indore, India; educated in New Delhi and is currently based in New York, USA. He serves as CFO of New York Sports Club, a health and fitness gym services provider in North East USA and is also an adjunct faculty at Drexel University, Philadelphia, teaching Microeconomics.

Mr. Ajmeria is the President of Jain Social Group of New York. He is actively involved in Jain Center of America, New York in various roles, serving as President in 2015-2016. He is involved in various youth mentoring and Paathshaala classes - teaching Jainism to young professionals and high school students in his community.

Rev. Stephen Avino, the Chief Operating Officer at the Parliament, emphasized the historic nature of this appointment, “The world's spiritual wisdom would be at a tremendous loss without the country of India, it is about time an Indian person is Chair of an institution that values the spiritual traditions of the world like the Parliament.”

The Parliament of the World’s Religions cultivates harmony among the world’s spiritual traditions and fosters their engagement with guiding institutions in order to achieve a more peaceful, just and sustainable world. Its origins are rooted to the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, where the historic first convening of the World Parliament of Religions created a global platform for engagement of religions of the east and west. Headquartered in Chicago, Il, USA, the Parliament of the World’s Religions is an international 501c3 NGO affiliated to the United Nations Department of Public Information. The Parliament hosts the world’s premier interfaith convening in cities across the globe. Past Parliaments have convened nearly 60,000 people across the world in Chicago, IL, USA; Cape Town, South Africa; Barcelona, Spain; Melbourne, Australia; Salt Lake City, USA; and Toronto, Canada.

