More than 6M Total Doses Administered Across New York State

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 6 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York State. More than 20 percent of New Yorkers have received a first dose, and 10.4 percent of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated. 144,946 doses have been administered across New York's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.12 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. Across New York State's network of mass vaccination sites, more than 1 million doses have been administered to date. The week 13 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, and with more and more New Yorkers getting vaccinated every day, we are gradually weakening the beast," Governor Cuomo said. "Our partners in the White House have committed to delivering us a steady supply, and our high-capacity distribution network enables us to get over a million shots administered on a weekly basis. Even as we reach new milestones, we are still in a footrace to make sure the vaccination rate remains ahead of the infection rate, but we have a successful formula in place and we will continue working around the clock until New York becomes the first COVID-free state in the nation."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

· Doctor's letter, or

· Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

· Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 6,086,018

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 144,946

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,126,783

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 20.4%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 10.4%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 253,687 5,871 125,813 5,072 Central New York 230,782 5,353 123,343 16,376 Finger Lakes 256,466 8,344 132,678 7,042 Long Island 468,594 10,786 258,469 11,596 Mid-Hudson 385,958 11,300 199,241 20,293 Mohawk Valley 113,829 2,221 59,052 2,693 New York City 1,828,616 43,467 898,701 43,526 North Country 131,760 3,648 72,334 1,783 Southern Tier 139,172 3,119 70,288 3,734 Western New York 264,548 7,203 151,139 9,971 Statewide 4,073,412 101,312 2,091,058 122,086

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 - 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 - 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 - 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 - 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 - 03/07* 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110

*These numbers represent 100 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.