DC-Based Jazz Vocalist Aaron Myers Prepares to Release His Fourth Studio Album on International Jazz Day 2021
Jazz vocalist and pianist Aaron Myers announces that the official release date for his fourth studio project, The Pride Album, will be Friday, April 30th.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC-based jazz vocalist and pianist Aaron Myers announces that the official release date for his fourth studio project, The Pride Album, will be Friday, April 30th, otherwise known as International Jazz Day.
The award-winning entertainer, LGBT and arts activist, entrepreneur and veteran has been working and performing as an independent artist throughout his career, gracing stages around the globe from The Kennedy Center in DC to concert halls across Russia as part of his late 2019 tour of the country. Myers used these experiences as a successful independent artist to devise a first-of-its-kind fundraising campaign called “The 150 Ambassador Program,” which allowed him to finance the entirety of the album through the direct support of his fans.
Recorded live at the Grammy-winning Tonal Park Studios in Hyattsville, Maryland, The Pride Album is an 11-song masterpiece that features a bevy of original compositions as well as a reimagined take on the jazz standard “Moanin’” and a tribute to the late Chick Corea through a new rendition of his classic track “Return to Spain.” Aaron’s backing band and production team is comprised of Grammy-nominees and DC jazz legends alike, including bassist Kris Funn, drummer Dana Hawkins, saxophonist Herb Scott, multi-instrumentalist Sam Prather, bassist Steve Arnold, chief engineer Charlie Pilzer and producer/engineer Jake Grotticelli. The album is slated to release on International Jazz Day 2021, a UNESCO led initiative that is the culmination of Jazz Appreciation Month, which draws public attention to jazz and its extraordinary heritage throughout April.
The album’s first single “Please Take Care Of You For Me” is slated to release on Friday, March 19th, and will introduce Aaron’s ever-growing fanbase to his most complete work to date. The single will be available to stream and purchase on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube and Bandcamp.
