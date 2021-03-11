The Dessert Ladies Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary and Women’s History Month
We believe every dessert should be deliciously dramatic, in both flavor and display!”STIRLING, NJ, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dessert Ladies of Stirling, NJ recently announced their 10 year anniversary as a specialty bakery and custom edible gifts creator.
— Geraldine Keogh (CEO)
Founded by Geraldine Keogh, a native of Dublin, Ireland, and her daughter, Lindsay Smith, The Dessert Ladies began as a small local business providing custom designed cakes and gifts for the immediate vicinity. The Dessert Ladies have since expanded their offerings and their reach and are now a national brand providing custom products and services to such organizations as the NFL, Goldman Sachs, Mercedes Benz, Prudential, Northwestern Mutual, IPsoft and Forbes.
Since their beginning in 2011 The Dessert Ladies have been providing unique dessert designs and products ranging from elaborate cakes and dessert tables to custom edible chocolate gifts to inventing a new product called a bien. Biens , their signature cake truffle, is a chocolatey and luxurious tasting creamy mix of brownies, fudge and chocolate cake. The Ladies' Biens have developed a cult like following and have inspired The Dessert Ladies to invent another new product called Bien Buddies in order to expand their ability of dramatic dessert gifts and displays! Starting with Toby the Turkey, a Thanksgiving centerpiece, Bien Buddies are now comprised of a line of over ten unique characters and dozens of Towers, offered for sale on location at The Dessert Ladies showroom as well as on their websites www.dessertladies.com and www.bienscc.com.
Despite the chokehold of the pandemic, The Dessert Ladies bloomed and were able to remain open and thrive. The Mother Daughter duo, along with their rapidly growing team, increased social media presence, focused on online sales and increased their shipping capabilities by opening a 6,500 sqft factory in the fall.
Keogh and Smith’s passion for innovation and quality desserts has transformed the edible gifting industry and continues to power The Dessert Ladies to new heights. In honor of this anniversary and Women’s History Month, they will be gifting all of their visitors at their showroom in Stirling with a gourmet Hot Chocolate Bomb! (While supplies last.)
For more information on The Dessert Ladies, Biens and Bien Buddies, please visit www.dessertladies.com and www.bienscc.com
