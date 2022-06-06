The Dessert Ladies Join Industry Leaders at 2022 Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Conference
The company behind the world’s first shippable chocolate centerpieces is one of the event’s sponsors, among other noteworthy brands!
The Dessert Ladies and Biens Chocolate Centerpieces, a chocolate manufacturing company founded by a mother/daughter duo, are proud to announce their recent Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification, an esteemed recognition that honors businesses owned and operated by women.
The family-owned business will showcase their products this week at the WBENC Conference at Booth #1916 in Atlanta, the first event in three years since the onset of the pandemic. The small business is sponsoring the event among several notable brands such as AT&T, Merck, Walt Disney, EY, and more.
The Dessert Ladies and Biens Chocolate Centerpieces have manufactured and patented the world’s first and only shippable chocolate centerpieces; perfect for corporate gifts, holiday centerpieces, and delicious kind gestures sure to surprise and delight. Each centerpiece creation comes with free customization to personalize the gift.
“Our passion for avant-garde dessert displays and love for decadent chocolate creations inspired us to design beautiful works of art that can be enjoyed by all dessert lovers, no matter the occasion,” said Geraldine Keogh, CEO of Dessert Ladies.
The mother/daughter duo have accomplished so much in a short time, including certifying two companies as a small business, despite the challenges the pandemic brought.
As a small business, leaping out of the pond and into the ocean of Fortune 500 companies to pitch to join their Supplier Diversity Programs is a great feat for the company to take on.
In addition, The Dessert Ladies are taking it one step further by making the bold move to become a sponsor for the WBENC event in order to make as big of a splash as possible for their very first conference debut.
Learn more about The Dessert Ladies at www.DessertLadies.com and discover the decadent creations of Biens Chocolate Centerpieces at www.BiensCC.com.
About The Dessert Ladies
Founded by a mother and daughter duo in 2010, The Dessert Ladies specialize in elegant and fun dessert bars, corporate dessert tables, celebration cakes, and more. The small business recently launched Biens Chocolate Centerpieces, the world’s first patented shippable chocolate centerpieces. For more information, visit www.DessertLadies.com and follow along on social media @DessertLadies.
